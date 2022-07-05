English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

    The company said the commitment for the golden decade fund comes from 1,000 investors and 87 percent of these investors are individual resident Indians, who mostly come from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

    Asset and wealth management company ASK Investment Managers on July 5 closed a new fund with a corpus of Rs 1,200 crore.

    The company said the commitment for the golden decade fund comes from 1,000 investors and 87 percent of these investors are individual resident Indians, who mostly come from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

    The long-only and close-ended category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) focuses on spaces where stronger growth may sustain for longer such as new private sector banks and speciality chemicals, the company said in a release.

    To attract investments from HNIs (High Net Worth Individuals) and UHNIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) for long term and consistent wealth creation, the company has limited the term of the scheme to four years without any restrictions of a lock-in period, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ask Investment Managers #investment
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 07:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.