Asian Paints Q4 PAT seen up 65.4% YoY to Rs 794.5 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,924.2 crore, according to Sharekhan.

April 13, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Asian Paints  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2463.25, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2871.40.

 
 
Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs 794.5 crore up 65.4% year-on-year (down 37.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,924.2 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Asian Paints #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer goods #earnings #Result Poll #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:16 pm

