Apple offers 20% bonus in India for adding money to Apple ID

Users are being notified about a 20 percent bonus when adding funds to an Indian Apple ID account, citing a developer on Twitter, 9To5Mac reported.

IANS
October 17, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
According to Apple, the offer is valid through October 31 and is available when adding Rs 100 to Rs 15,000 to the Apple ID balance.

For example, if a user adds Rs 2,000 to their Apple ID, they will get Rs 400 as a bonus. If the amount added is Rs 10,000, the user will get an extra Rs 2,000 in their Apple ID.

A new directive from the Reserve Bank of India forces banks to require user approval through a new authentication system to approve recurring transactions using credit and debit cards, the report said.

Apple said that the new directive will impact apps with auto-renewable subscriptions, so that's why the company asks developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, as it won't be impacted by the new measures.

Offering a 20 percent bonus is definitely a great way to encourage Indian users to change their payment method to avoid issues with Apple's in-app purchase system, the report said.
Tags: #Apple #Apple ID #Business #Companies
first published: Oct 17, 2021 03:35 pm

