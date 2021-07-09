PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED
PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding 'Quarterly Business Update Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021'.
July 09, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
July 3, 2014 | India’s second-biggest exchange operator BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd halted trading across all its markets for about three hours due to a network outage. The trading disruption at BSE Ltd raised concerns about the sturdiness of the systems at a bourse that runs the BSE index, or the Sensex, considered the benchmark share index in India.
PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding 'Quarterly Business Update Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021'.Source : NSE
Read More