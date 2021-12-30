MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

HCL Technologies subsidiary boosts stake to fully own Actian Corporation’s parent

It did this by buying out the minority partner reportedly for $100.2 million (Rs 746.8 crore).

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
HCL Tech | Representative image

HCL Tech | Representative image

HCL America, the wholly-owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies, has acquired the balance 19.6 percent stake to own all shares in HCL Technologies SEP Holdings Inc, which is the sole parent company of Actian Corporation. 

It did this by buying out the minority partner reportedly for $100.2 million (Rs 746.8 crore).

As part of HCL Technologies’ strategy to enhance data management products and platforms capacities, the deal will go towards helping the company solidify its presence globally.

Notably, the data management space is replete with high-margin, recurring-revenue intellectual property business in data analytics.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #data analytics #Data Management #HCL #HCL America #HCL Inc
first published: Dec 30, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.