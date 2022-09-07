Cabinet approves launch of centrally-sponsored PM SHRI Schools

(Representational photo: Fabrice Florin via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

The Cabinet on September 7 announced that it has approved the launch of a new centrally sponsored scheme for setting up PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India).

Under the scheme, in five years, that is, between 2022 and 2027, the Centre plans to strengthen as many as 14,600 schools at a cost of Rs 27,360 crore. These schools – including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas – would then emerge as PM SHRI Schools, the Cabinet said.

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said: “The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of a new scheme for setting up PM-SHRI schools. Over 14,000 schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI schools.”

For this, an objective assessment would be made to ensure two schools are identified in each Block so that work can be done to enhance their educational standards.

Each PM SHRI model school will be allocated Rs 2 crore over two years for the upgradation and school authorities will have the flexibility to use up to 40 percent of the funds.

The PM SHRI model schools, which are expected to cover 20 lakh students, would be technology-driven, with digital learning tools, 3D labs, and vocational education; the schools would be mandated to focus on entrepreneurship too.

The performance of the schools and the students would be tracked using a portal.