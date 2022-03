business BSE’s Ashishkumar Chauhan may apply for NSE top job: A look at his key achievements Ashishkumar Chauhan, who is the CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange and has been helming the bourse for the past 10 years, may apply for the post of the MD and CEO at the National Stock Exchange, according to reports by CNBCTV18. Watch the video to know Chauhan's key achievements.