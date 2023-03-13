English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Bharat Web3 Association appoints Dilip Chenoy as chairman

    Chenoy has been the secretary general of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and MD and CEO of National Skill Development Corporation.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    Dilip Chenoy.

    Dilip Chenoy.

    Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has appointed Dilip Chenoy as its first chairman.

    The newly appointed BWA chairman has a lot of experience in leading domestic industry bodies, according to a press release. Chenoy has been the secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the MD and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Director General of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Deputy Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

    Said Chenoy, “I am excited to be chairing Bharat Web3 Association. I believe BWA, which is a collaboration between leading and like-minded entities in the Web3 and digital assets sector, has uniquely positioned itself to catalyse the growth and development of the ecosystem. I am glad to be a part of this journey of making India a leader both in Web3 use case and adoption as BWA has taken up an ambitious task of nurturing the sector in collaboration with government and other key stakeholders.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BWA #Chairman #CII #FICCI
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 02:34 pm