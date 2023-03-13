Bharat Web3 Association appoints Dilip Chenoy as chairman

Dilip Chenoy.

Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has appointed Dilip Chenoy as its first chairman.

The newly appointed BWA chairman has a lot of experience in leading domestic industry bodies, according to a press release. Chenoy has been the secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the MD and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Director General of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Deputy Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Said Chenoy, “I am excited to be chairing Bharat Web3 Association. I believe BWA, which is a collaboration between leading and like-minded entities in the Web3 and digital assets sector, has uniquely positioned itself to catalyse the growth and development of the ecosystem. I am glad to be a part of this journey of making India a leader both in Web3 use case and adoption as BWA has taken up an ambitious task of nurturing the sector in collaboration with government and other key stakeholders.”