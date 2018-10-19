Amway drags Flipkart to court for selling its product 'illegally': Report

US giant Amway has dragged Flipkart to the Delhi High Court accusing the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm of 'unauthorised' selling of its products on its platform, The Economics Times reported.

The company has alleged that the Walmart-backed e-commerce firm 'contradicts' India’s guidelines that mandate e-commerce companies to seek prior permission from direct-selling companies such as Amway before listing their products online, a source told the paper.

"This core concept of direct selling is reflected in the Direct Selling Guidelines issued by the Centre in 2016 which prohibits the sale of products of a direct selling company through e-commerce platforms, without the written consent of the direct selling company," an Amway spokesperson told the paper.

Amway's code of ethics bar representatives from selling the products through other platforms, another source told the paper.

"Amway direct sellers are not allowed to sell through third-party shops or online," another person familiar with the case told the paper, adding that some sellers sell it cheaper online but they are not supposed to do so.

The company has also accused sellers on Flipkart of tampering with the unique code imprinted on lids and silver foil seals to make it impossible to trace the source, the report said.

The Michigan-based direct-selling giant said it had sent notices to Flipkart asking it to bar such sellers from the platform, but the latter failed to do so. As a result, the company had to approach the Delhi High Court.