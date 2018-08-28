App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amrutanjan to list products on Amazon

While initiatives have been taken to strengthen distribution in the existing channels, e-commerce is also the principal area of focus for the company's management as part of Go to Market effort, Amrutanjan Health Care said in a filing to BSE.

Amrutanjan Health Care today said it has joined hands with Amazon to offer its products on the e-commerce giant's platform.

"This will help us realise our objective of ensuring that the brand reaches consumers in new geographies," it added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:21 pm

