Amrutanjan to list products on Amazon

Amrutanjan Health Care today said it has joined hands with Amazon to offer its products on the e-commerce giant's platform.
"This will help us realise our objective of ensuring that the brand reaches consumers in new geographies," it added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:21 pm