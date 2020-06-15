Alto becomes best-selling model for 16th straight year: Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its entry level small car Alto has become the best-selling model for the 16th year in a row clocking sale of 1.48 lakh units in 2019-20.

Launched in September 2000, the Alto became India's bestselling car in 2004 for the first time, the company said in a statement.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand.

“Maruti Suzuki has kept a close eye on the evolving customer preferences and aligned its product range to such changes," he added.

Keeping with new regulations, the current Alto comes with standard safety features including driver side airbag, anti-lock braking systems and electronic brake-force distribution, reverse parking sensor and high speed alert system.

It also complies with latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation, the company said.