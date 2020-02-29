App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank lowers external benchmark-linked loan pricing

While the RBI's repo rate remains unchanged at 5.15 percent, the three-month MIBOR (Average) has reduced to 5.75 percent from 6.15 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Allahabad Bank
File image: Allahabad Bank

State-owned Allahabad Bank on February 29 announced a cut of up to 40 basis points in interest rate on external benchmark-linked products. "...the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the Bank has decided to revise interest rates for the products linked to External Benchmark with effect from 1st March 2020," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

MIBOR refers to the Mumbai Interbank Offered Rate.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #India

