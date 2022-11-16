All domestic LPG cylinders to have QR codes over next three months: IOCL

Domestic LPG cylinders (Representative image)

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has launched a QR-code based track and trace initiative for LPG cylinders.

According to Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL, it is expected that all the domestic LPG cylinders will have QR codes on them over the next three months.

At the World LPG Week 2022, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep said it was a revolutionary change as consumers would now be able to track LPG cylinders.

With the QR code, consumers would be able to get information about the cylinders such as where it was bottled and if the required safety tests have been done on them, said Puri.

The QR code will be pasted on the existing cylinders while it will be welded on the new ones.

Puri said that encouraging innovations in the LPG energy mix, efficiency, conservation, bio-LPG and synthetic-LPG would facilitate favourable growth and also help in meeting the climate change goals.

The minister added that the availability of clean cooking fuel in the country was a major challenge for rural households prior the launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

“Benefitting more than 9.55 crore households in India, the PMUY scheme has become a global role model for India's success story in ensuring energy access, and energy justice while achieving climate change and women empowerment goals,” he said.