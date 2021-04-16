AIA Engineering Q4 PAT may dip 37% YoY to Rs 102.3 cr: YES Securities

aia engineering_93900509

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects AIA Engineering to report net profit at Rs 102.3 crore down 37% year-on-year (down 35.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 738.2 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 130.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 439.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 149.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

