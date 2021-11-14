MARKET NEWS

English
After CEO, Myntra's CFO and CMO step down

Flipkart-group has seen a number of movements including CEO Amar Nagaram put in his papers last month, three years after he was elevated to the CEO position.

Sanghamitra Kar
November 14, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
Myntra | Image: Shutterstock

Myntra's Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Bafna and Chief Marketing Officer Harish Narayanan will soon be moving out of the company, according to an internal e-mail reviewed by Moneycontrol.

The development comes soon after Flipkart announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha, who will take over as the new CEO of the company effective January. Flipkart has appointed Sharon Pais, head of loyalty and travel at Flipkart.

Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman will be taking over as the interim CFO. Bafna has been associated with Myntra for the last seven years and strengthened finance and other processes to achieve scale over the years. Narayanan, on the other hand, built Myntra’s digital marketing and has worked with the Flipkart group for around two and a half years. Narayanan will move out from e-commerce and look into the edtech space, according to the internal mail.

“Harish and Ramesh have been passionately invested in Myntra’s growth and evolution over the years. Along with being inspiring leaders, we have all known them as mentors, friends and guides. They will continue in their roles till January, 2022 to help ensure a smooth transition,” said the letter.

Sanghamitra Kar
Tags: #E-commerce #Flipkart #Myntra
first published: Nov 14, 2021 08:35 pm

