Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Amazon, Flipkart asks sellers to display country of origin of products

Unlike Amazon, which has mandated sellers to do this from August 8, Flipkart has not mentioned any deadline

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

A week after Amazon asked sellers to display the country of origin of products listed on its site, rival Flipkart has also asked sellers to comply, adding that this will allow customers to make an 'informed decision'.

In an email sent to the sellers on July 21, Flipkart said, "Legal Metrology Amendment Rules, 2017 mandates every imported product listed on an e-commerce platform to have the 'country of origin'. Additionally, having the country of origin for all your products allows your customers to make an informed decision. Therefore, we urge you to add the country of origin for all your products."

"Providing inaccurate country of origin might lead to delisting of your products," it added.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the mail.

Unlike Amazon, which has mandated sellers to do this from August 8, Flipkart has not mentioned any deadline.

The move comes a few days after e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart, held multiple meetings over the labelling with the government as anti-China sentiments run high in the country.

The government has already mandated its online marketplace, GeM, to enter the country of origin while registering new products.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control, worsening the already strained ties between the two neighbours.

Flipkart did not immediately respond to our email.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:32 pm

