    Adani Transmission renames itself as Adani Energy Solutions

    Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states.

    PTI
    July 27, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
    Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday said it has renamed itself to Adani Energy Solutions Limited with immediate effect.

    The company’s name has been changed from Adani Transmission Limited to Adani Energy Solutions Limited w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated ’Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name’ received from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad,” a BSE filing said.

    Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states.

