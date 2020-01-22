App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Group aims to become world's largest solar power player by 2025: Gautam Adani

"Our vision is to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the largest renewable power company by 2030," he wrote.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his group is aiming to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the biggest renewable energy firm? by 2030. In a Linkedin post, the Adani Group chairman said the age of renewable energy has dawned upon the world faster than most could have anticipated.

"Our vision is to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the largest renewable power company by 2030," he wrote.

In 2019, the Adani Group was ranked as the sixth largest solar player globally and as a part of this journey, "we are well within reach to be India's largest renewable energy company by 2020 and one of the top three global solar energy companies by 2021."

Close

"Our existing portfolio of renewable power generating assets stands today at over 2.5 GW. This is expected to more than double by 2020, with the implementation of 2.9 GW under construction capacity and further record three-fold growth touching 18 GW by 2025.

related news

To make this happen we have committed to investing over 70 per cent of our budgeted capex of the energy vertical into clean energy and energy-efficient systems," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Adani Group #Business #Companies #Gautam Adani #Solar player

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.