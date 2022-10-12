English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services

    Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent auction.

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Adani Data Network has been granted unified licence for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to two official sources. Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent auction.

    "Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS)," an official source said. Another official said that the permit was granted on Monday. An e-mail query to Adani Group did not elicit any reply.

    Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth Rs 212 crore for 20 years in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

    The Adani Group had said that it plans to use the airwaves for its data centres as well as the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, and gas retailing to ports.

    "The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio," the group had said in a statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Data Networks #Business #Telecom
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 08:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.