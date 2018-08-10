App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 3430: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 3430 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies


Q1, though disappointing on revenues, was in line at an operating and PAT level. While the electronics business faced cost pressures, it was negated by higher margins in lighting, which was almost entirely LED. Management has maintained a 25% revenue growth for FY19.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating for the stock, valuing it at 33x for FY20E at TP of `.3,430.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

