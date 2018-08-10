Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 3430: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies

Q1, though disappointing on revenues, was in line at an operating and PAT level. While the electronics business faced cost pressures, it was negated by higher margins in lighting, which was almost entirely LED. Management has maintained a 25% revenue growth for FY19.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating for the stock, valuing it at 33x for FY20E at TP of `.3,430.

