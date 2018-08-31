App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Access Healthcare acquires Noida-based Pacific BPO

The transaction will see Pacific BPO's 2,100 employees becoming a part of Access Healthcare, making the combined entity one of the largest healthcare outsourcing companies with over 11,000 employees, Access Healthcare said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Healthcare BPO services provider Access Healthcare today said it has acquired Noida-based Pacific BPO for an undisclosed amount.

The operations will now span 19 delivery centres across the US, India, and the Philippines, it added.

While the company did not disclose the financial details, industry watchers estimate the deal to be worth about USD 20-25 million. Headquartered in Noida, India, Pacific BPO was founded in 2010. Its client base includes hospitals, physician practices, and revenue cycle intermediaries.

"With the addition of hospital inpatient revenue cycle management capabilities that Pacific BPO brings, we have significantly increased the breadth of healthcare customers in our portfolio," Access Healthcare Chairman Anurag Jain said.

He added that the acquisition is about achieving scale and leveraging shared values.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:59 pm

