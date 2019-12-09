Abraxis Bioscience LLC dismisses patent infringement complaint against SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd (SPARC) on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company.

"Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd regarding SPARC's New Drug Application for PICS (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension)," the company said in a regulatory fling.

"We are very pleased that Abraxis Bioscience LLC has withdrawn its infringement claims paving the way for a successful launch as and when we receive necessary regulatory approvals," Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd CEO Anil Raghavan said.

SPARC will also inform the USFDA of the dismissal of the complaint to vacate the 30-month stay, the filing added.