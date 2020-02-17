App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | UPL Q3 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the earnings fine print and outlook on UPL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crop protection solutions provider UPL reported a healthy quarter in December with 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in volumes. Improvement in both operating and net margins marked a substantial uptick in Q3 and business in Latin America aided revenue and volume growth triggering an improvement in the stock.

However, going forward, the company needs to keep an eye on its rising debt.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the earnings fine print and outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #agriculture #Agrochem #Companies #Crop protection #earnings #Q3FY20 result analysis #UPL #video

