you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Titan: Strong Q4 on the cards

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the expectations of growth in Q4 for Titan, and whether it is the right time to invest in the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Titan is expected to report a strong Q4, going by its latest business update. This would be attributable to accelerated pace of store additions, product launches across all 3 segments (jewellery, watches, eyewear) and benefits of a seasonality (due to weddings). While growth in the jewellery segment is likely to be in double-digits, the encouraging show from watches, eye wear and other segments are the key takeaways from Titan’s recent performance.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the expectations of growth in Q4 and whether it is the right time to invest in the stock.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Companies #customers #Diamond #growth #Gulnaaz #Jewelries #Life Style Product #Moneycontrol #Rupee #Tanishq #Titan #Treats #Utsava #video #watches

