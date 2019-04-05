3 Point Analysis | Titan: Strong Q4 on the cards

Titan is expected to report a strong Q4, going by its latest business update. This would be attributable to accelerated pace of store additions, product launches across all 3 segments (jewellery, watches, eyewear) and benefits of a seasonality (due to weddings). While growth in the jewellery segment is likely to be in double-digits, the encouraging show from watches, eye wear and other segments are the key takeaways from Titan’s recent performance.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the expectations of growth in Q4 and whether it is the right time to invest in the stock.