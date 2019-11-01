App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Petronet LNG Q2 review

The company's standalone net profit for Q2FY20 rose 96 percent at Rs 1,103.1 crore against Rs 560.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported a stellar show in Q2FY20 aided by a healthy growth in volume and tariff. The company's standalone net profit for Q2FY20 rose 96 percent at Rs 1,103.1 crore against Rs 560.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #earnings #Petronet LNG #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.