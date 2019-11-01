3-Point Analysis | Petronet LNG Q2 review

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported a stellar show in Q2FY20 aided by a healthy growth in volume and tariff. The company's standalone net profit for Q2FY20 rose 96 percent at Rs 1,103.1 crore against Rs 560.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and the outlook on the company.

