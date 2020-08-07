172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-mm-reports-a-sharp-decline-in-q1-fy21-profit-5662161.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | M&M reports a sharp decline in Q1 FY21 profit

India’s top SUV and tractor maker, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported a steeper than expected decline in its Q1 FY21 profit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s top SUV and tractor maker, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported a steeper than expected decline in its Q1 FY21 profit. The company has registered a 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit because of the lockdown induced due to COVID-19 hit volumes.

Profit, including Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, which is a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, stood at Rs 67.8 crore against Rs 2,259 crore in the same period last year.

Here's 3 point analysis of its earnings and the outlook going forward for the company.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 10:49 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #earnings #Mahindra & Mahindra #stock #video

