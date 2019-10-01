3-Point Analysis | Decoding the impact of domestic natural gas price revision

Given the buoyancy in demand and uptick in global commodity prices, natural gas prices have been trending higher for the past couple of years.
The price of domestically produced natural gas has been reduced by 12 percent in the latest bi-annual revision.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the impact of the latest revision in gas prices.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 10:38 pm