3-Point Analysis | Bata Q2 review: What investors can look forward to?

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what’s the outlook on the company for investors.
Bata India reported a decent performance in Q2, but it remains to be seen how store additions and higher contribution from premium products would work for the company's growth.
While Bata looks to open 150 new outlets in each financial year, it would prioritise open them in tier 2 and 3 cities. Most of these stores would be run by franchise partners.
The company is eyeing the high-value footwear and lifestyle products segment.
