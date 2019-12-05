App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Bata Q2 review: What investors can look forward to?

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what’s the outlook on the company for investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bata India reported a decent performance in Q2, but it remains to be seen how store additions and higher contribution from premium products would work for the company's growth.

While Bata looks to open 150 new outlets in each financial year, it would prioritise open them in tier 2 and 3 cities. Most of these stores would be run by franchise partners.

The company is eyeing the high-value footwear and lifestyle products segment.

Close

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what’s the outlook on the company for investors.

Watch the video for more.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Bata India #Bata Q2 FY20 #Recommendations #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.