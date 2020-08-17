3 Point Analysis | AGR case: SC seeks Centre's position on making Jio liable for RCom's AGR

The Supreme Court (SC) on August 17 resumed its hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case. In its last hearing on August 14, the apex court had asked the government, Reliance Jio and Reliance Communications' resolution professional to put together documents to determine who will bear RCom's AGR dues.

Pointing out that Jio is earning revenue by sharing RCom's spectrum, the SC on August 17 has sought the government's position on making Jio liable for RComm's AGR dues on account of the spectrum sharing. What other observations were made in the SC on August 17? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.

