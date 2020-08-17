172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-agr-case-sc-seeks-centres-position-on-making-jio-liable-for-rcoms-agr-5719461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | AGR case: SC seeks Centre's position on making Jio liable for RCom's AGR

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the apex court's observations on August 17

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court (SC) on August 17 resumed its hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case. In its last hearing on August 14, the apex court had asked the government, Reliance Jio and Reliance Communications' resolution professional to put together documents to determine who will bear RCom's AGR dues.

Pointing out that Jio is earning revenue by sharing RCom's spectrum, the SC on August 17 has sought the government's position on making Jio liable for RComm's AGR dues on account of the spectrum sharing. What other observations were made in the SC on August 17? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also controls Jio Platforms, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #AGR dues #Business #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.