 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

“Won’t be introducing any new MQB A0 IN platform-based products,” says Ashish Gupta

Parth Charan
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Volkswagen India’s Brand Director says the subsidiary of the German automaker will align itself with its global image; focus more on premium offerings.

Brand Director Ashish Gupta

Six new variants. Three new colours. That’s more or less the extent of the updates announced by Volkswagen India at its Annual Brand Conference in Kochi, Kerala.

Brand Director Ashish Gupta unveiled, among other models, a Virtus and Taigun GT Plus with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a Taigun GT Plus model featuring a Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG).

It’s the first DSG to feature in the Taigun line, which gets a 6-speed torque converter instead of the popular dual-clutch transmission gearbox. At present the VW brand’s MQB A0-I platform-based vehicles include the Virtus and the Taigun, both of which feature a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol, with the latter marking the entry into the performance line.