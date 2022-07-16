Watch: How localising battery manufacturing can change the EV game | The Drive Report Ep 4

Localised electric vehicle battery manufacturing may in fact be the only way to realise India’s EV market potential and help the government meet its target of 30% private EV sales by 2030. Currently, both EV batteries and cells are imported and account for about 40-50% of the EV’s total cost. Manufacturing the lithium-ion cells to make the batteries in India would make them cheaper, faster, and allow for large-scale manufacturing! In fact, even Tesla’s Elon Musk recently announced plans to halve battery costs through in-house battery cell engineering! Watch this episode of Drive Report to understand how manufacturing batteries in India will completely change the EV game!