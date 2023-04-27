 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

The Drive Report: MG Comet

Parth Charan
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Can this pint-sized EV be the antidote to traffic congestion? Are its dimensions and ease-of-driving compelling enough to warrant a purchase?

MG Comet EV

Despite its diminutive proportions, the MG Comet has, like its namesake, served as a disruptive force, and is rapidly gaining momentum. What was meant to be positioned by MG Motors India as an alternative lifestyle vehicle has essentially been bracketed as India’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV), considering a price tag of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base version. The big question is: just what is the MG Comet all about?

With a footprint barely over 2 metres long, and a frame that is taller than wide, the three-door Comet is, undoubtedly, the most compact EV in the market. It gets a 17.2 kWh battery, (sourced from Tata Auto Comp, no less) paired to a single PMS motor that puts out 40.36 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. On paper then, it seems like a reasonably potent city runabout, with a total weight of 815 kg, which no doubt helps it achieve its claimed range of 230km.

On the inside

Light fabrics and a white and grey, and a two-spoke steering wheel greet you as soon as you step in. The cabin is an exercise in minimalism, with fabric seats and door pads serving as the only material highlights of an otherwise spartan interior. Another highlight, of course, are the two 10.25-inch screens which split duties between serving as multimedia and instrument cluster units.