The Drive Report: McLaren GT, the real Big Mac

Pavan Lall
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Zero-100 kmph in about three seconds, 200 kmph in under 10, nimble handling, and undisputed street presence is what makes this the supersonic sensation that it is.

McLaren GT

In terms of road presence a handful of cars get to a point where even the strong arm of the law takes notice. As I discovered one warm Mumbai afternoon while cruising down a highway in a fire-red Mclaren GT, and was pulled over by a sombre-faced police officer in dark glasses.

Expecting to be rebuked for speeding given that a Mclaren's mid-range comfortably redlines at around 7,000 rpm, I braced for what was to come next, only to be caught off-guard.

"Park to the side of the road," I was instructed, and I did. Then it came. "Do you mind if I take a selfie with the car?" Of course, was the answer, and that sort of defines the sort of attention the GT gets on the road, even if it is a marquee that is not as widely known as the Ferrari, Porsche, or Lamborghini. There's no taking away from the British badge's storied racing pedigree.

McLaren has a proven history as a successful Formula One team with cars built for high performance and shorn of 'cosmetics" such as music systems or technological gimmickry. Typical traits include being lightweight and having big engines that churn out between 600 and 700-plus bhp. Also, the British heritage, something that brands such as Aston Martin have seen diluted with Chinese ownership, remains intact with cars made at the McLaren Technology Centre and adjoining McLaren Production Centre, both in Woking, Surrey, south of London.