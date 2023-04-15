The Drive Report: McLaren GT, the real Big Mac

In terms of road presence a handful of cars get to a point where even the strong arm of the law takes notice. As I discovered one warm Mumbai afternoon while cruising down a highway in a fire-red Mclaren GT, and was pulled over by a sombre-faced police officer in dark glasses.

Expecting to be rebuked for speeding given that a Mclaren's mid-range comfortably redlines at around 7,000 rpm, I braced for what was to come next, only to be caught off-guard.

"Park to the side of the road," I was instructed, and I did. Then it came. "Do you mind if I take a selfie with the car?" Of course, was the answer, and that sort of defines the sort of attention the GT gets on the road, even if it is a marquee that is not as widely known as the Ferrari, Porsche, or Lamborghini. There's no taking away from the British badge's storied racing pedigree.

McLaren has a proven history as a successful Formula One team with cars built for high performance and shorn of 'cosmetics" such as music systems or technological gimmickry. Typical traits include being lightweight and having big engines that churn out between 600 and 700-plus bhp. Also, the British heritage, something that brands such as Aston Martin have seen diluted with Chinese ownership, remains intact with cars made at the McLaren Technology Centre and adjoining McLaren Production Centre, both in Woking, Surrey, south of London.

Tap it hard on the pedal and the GT bursts into explosive acceleration accompanied by an incredibly responsive steering. Regardless of its GT moniker, it's a supercar by any standards. It can be driven on city streets with its nose-up (a feature to avoid scraping on speedbreakers, etc.), but it is clearly built for performance as one finds out when on a long, empty stretch of asphalt. While Mclaren has always maintained and remained true to its purist heritage, the GT isn't too hard or uncomfortable in the drivers cockpit. At the same time, the premium but spartan interiors remind you that this is a machine built for speed, not snoozing or cruising. Alcantara leather upholstery, dashes of chrome on the vents, steering, and controls, and a thick muscular steering wheel that sports very evident paddle-shifters. Minimalist? Yes, but that doesn't mean it's low on style.

As for the wheel layout, we have 20-inch rims up-front and 21-inchers at the back. All models are equipped with LED headlamps, which come with rain and light sensors as well as sequential LED indicators. A rear spoiler sits above slim LED tail lights, a large rear diffuser, and sizable exhaust tailpipes. Both inside and outside, the GT features aerodynamic scoops and curves and a low slung aerodynamic stance that is both well-proportioned as well as balanced in terms of visual aesthetics. Then there are the dihedral (intersecting planes) doors that open a la gullwing style and can take a little getting used to in the beginning. The heart of every automobile is the engine. In this, we have a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that pumps out 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque (630.5 nm). Mating that with a rear-wheel drive, seven-speed automatic transmission means stupendous power combined with super-responsive handling at a body weight that's just a shade over 1,500 kilos (which is light), thanks to the abundant use of carbon-fibre in its shell. Ever hear of the analogy of a hammer being used to describe sportscars? Hold the head of the hammer and see how easy it is to move the wooden handle versus the other way around — that's what rear-wheel or mid-mounted engine supercars are all about. Supercars also need maintenance and all McLarens come with a standard three-year warranty, regardless of the mileage covered, which can be further extended by another 12 years. The GT I drove can do 0-100 kmph in around three seconds and 200 kmph in under 10. which means that for the most part on any given street it's going to be the fastest car around. That sort of performance and bragability doesn't come cheap. In India, the GT will cost north of Rs 4.5 crore when custom duties are factored in. That's pricey for a vehicle that accommodates just two, but then these are cars built for purists, not family picnics, the caveat being that every supercar brand has launched an SUV so don't rule that out in the future. The GT will satisfy the urge of McLaren enthusiasts and buyers, which is to drive it like a sports car — fast, hard, and throwing caution to the wind. An instinct the police officer recognised only too well as he finished with his selfies and before bidding me farewell, said: "Drive this car carefully."

Pavan Lall is a senior journalist based in Mumbai.