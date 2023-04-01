 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors records sales of 2.51 lakh units in Q4, up 3% YoY

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The total domestic sales during the quarter under review came in at 2.47 lakh units, which is around 6 percent higher as against 2.33 lakh units sold in the year-ago period.

For entire FY23, the domestic sales number amounted to 9.31 lakh units

Automobile major Tata Motors on April 1 announced that it has recorded total sales of 2.51 lakh units in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 3 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period.

As per the release issued by the company, it clocked a total domestic and international sale of 2,51,822 vehicles in Q4 FY23, as compared to 2,43,459 units during Q4 FY22.

For the entire FY23, the domestic sales number amounted to 9.31 lakh units, which is around 35 percent higher as compared to the sale of 6.92 lakh units in FY22.