Six mandatory airbags rule: Why its implementation has been pushed by a year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Executive Director Shashank Shrivastava took to social media recently, launching the brand’s ‘Driven by Safety’ campaign, which highlights the importance of rear seat belt usage.

The rear seat belt has gained new-found prominence in the automotive safety debate, ever since reports revealed that the tragic death of the former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry occurred, in part, due to his not wearing a seat belt during the collision.

Shortly after the news broke, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, approved a draft proposal that when implemented, would make rear seat belt sensors a mandatory feature in all cars. The draft proposal was made not too long after another one was introduced mandating that six airbags be standard fitments across all cars sold in the country.

However, although the draft proposal presented earlier this year by the Union Minister had October 1, 2022, as the implementation date, Gadkari took to Twitter to inform people that the date has been pushed by one year and will now come into force on October 1, 2023.

Citing supply chain constraints as the reason, Gadkari reiterated that while the safety of all passengers travelling in cars, regardless of their variant or cost, is the foremost priority, global supply chain constraints and their impact “on a macroeconomic level” have caused the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to reconsider the implementation date.

The role of semiconductors in airbag functioning

Earlier, Kia India put out a statement confirming the recall of the Kia Carens – the only vehicle in its class to offer six airbags as standard. Kia has confirmed that the voluntary recall is taking place due to a potential issue in the airbag control module software. Over 44,000 units are being recalled, with a free software upgrade.

Taken in isolation, airbags are fairly simple nylon pouches that shouldn’t be too hard to manufacture. However, for effective deployment, airbags rely on a collection of actuators that require the use of, you guessed it, semiconductors. Semiconductors are the most indispensable electronic component in a modern car, taking care of everything from power management, to safety, and display, among others.

According to the Bosch Semiconductor website, “The sensor data is processed by the central airbag ECU (electronic control unit), which activates adequate restraint systems according to the classification and severity of the accident.”

This lends credence to the fact that while the supply of airbags isn’t necessarily affected by the supply chain crunch, the actuators and accelerometers required for the effective deployment of airbags, are entirely dependent on semiconductors. However, this is arguably not the only reason for the postponement of the implementation date.

A beleaguered industry

According to a senior functionary in the automotive component, while the semiconductor shortage has undoubtedly played a role in the postponement of the airbag rule, the automotive industry certainly needed the breathing room to get its ducks in a row.

“I would say it is in the interest of the industry, giving it time to localise components. Because certain components in airbags are still imported,” said the source, choosing to remain anonymous.

“If the rule was implemented tomorrow, there would be a lot to import.” When asked if it's a supply-chain issue or the question of buying time, the functionary said, “The latter is more true. But it ultimately amounts to the same thing, because the industry needs time to localise airbag components.” Other industry officials declined to comment.

The six-mandatory airbag rule has, in the past, witnessed resistance from manufacturers, particularly India’s largest carmaker MSIL, whose chairman RC Bhargava has been vocal about how the increased manufacturing cost could strongly affect the already shrinking entry-level car space.

In an interview with CNBC TV18 earlier this year, Bhargava stated that the entry-level segment has shrunk by 28 percent. While other manufacturers have remained vocally supportive of the airbag rule, it’s safe to assume that there are other factors in play and not just logistics.

But what about the seat belt sensor? If the current debate cycle and ad campaigns from powerhouse brands are to be believed (along with statistical data), airbag deployment is still a secondary restraint system and not as vital as seat belt usage in mitigating crash damage.

Statistical data and physics seem to confirm this, since heading towards anything, including an inflating bag at triple-digit speeds is likely to prove fatal. Especially, when the said airbag is travelling towards you at speeds of up to 150kph.

Although MoRTH has not provided a concrete date for the implementation of the rear passenger seat belt sensor amendment to the Automotive Industry Standards or AIS 156, Gadkari has indicated that the seat belt sensor rule will be in effect by the end of the year.

Seatbelt reminder sensors do rely on semiconductors, but may not require extensive parts localisation. Is it safe to assume then that seat belt sensor parts are easier to localise? “The point is if you’re making something that’s as technology-oriented and complicated as a car, it doesn’t matter what you put in first,” said the source. That said, seat belt components are predominantly sourced locally.

The fact remains that both the airbag’s supplement restraint system or SRS module and the seat belt sensors rely on the ECU for their functioning. In the case of the seat belt sensor, the ECU, which is the brain of the car, helps detect pressure on the seats.

In case of the airbag sensors, they’re designed to sense deceleration during collision, using accelerometers that send a signal to the SRS module. The computer then uses vehicle speed, yaw (rotation) rate, and in certain cases, seat belt activation, to deploy airbags. Although all electronic functions are reliant on the ECU, and therefore semiconductors, it’s uncertain just what the semiconductor count needs to be. By all accounts, installing seat belt sensors is an easier task, logistically.

The seat belt reminder works as an aural alarm in most high-end cars, beeping away until the driver and the co-passenger belt up. In a lot of Indian cars, launched by Citroen, Mahindra, etc. the sensor also activates an immobiliser, not allowing the car to move forward until the passenger and driver are seated.

“Usually the MoRTH gives manufacturers time to localise components. Which is why you have a draft notification, following which people have time to respond,” said the source. “This is always how the MoRTH functions. It’s aligned with the protocol,” the source added. Given that less than three months remain for the seat belt sensor rule to kick in, it’s likely that we’re set for another potential delay. If the semiconductor argument holds, that is.