Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: The quintessential cruiser

Stanford Masters
Feb 09, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

The Super Meteor 650 brings the brand closer to its cruiser lifestyle statement and while it is arguably one of its best motorcycles, the cruiser format comes with its own downsides. But does it really matter when everything else about the bike says otherwise?

The Meteor 350 brought in the new J Platform and the Hunter 350 introduced the brand to commuting and sportier ergonomics.

There comes a time when you’re gunning down the highway at triple-digit speeds toward your destination but have no intention to hurry. Most motorcycles allow you that luxury, but nothing does it better than a cruiser. These obviously come with some caveats, but we’ll get into that later. Now for the most part, cruisers have gone out of fashion in the Indian market, and while we do have some entry-level bikes and many more at the top end, there was a big mid-segment-sized hole that needed filling. Remedying this is Royal Enfield’s latest work of wonder, the Super Meteor 650.

Credit where credit is due: Royal Enfield’s newest launches have been doing wonders for the brand. The Meteor 350 brought in the new J Platform and the Hunter 350 introduced the brand to commuting and sportier ergonomics.  But RE has always been known as a cruiser manufacturer and while their motorcycles are essentially retro, save for the Meteor 350, a real cruiser has been missing from their portfolio for a while. And this is what the Super Meteor is aiming at.

Design