 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

Renault seeks software architecture on par with Tesla by 2026

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

The French carmaker, like most automakers, has been living for months under the threat of regular and drastic price cuts from its U.S.-based competitor.

Renault

Renault on Monday detailed the new software architecture of its future vehicles which it said will be on par by 2026 with that of electric-vehicle industry leader Tesla Inc.

The French carmaker, like most automakers, has been living for months under the threat of regular and drastic price cuts from its U.S.-based competitor. In France, the list price of the Tesla Model 3 now starts at the same level as the Renault Mégane electric, around 42,000 euros ($46,318).

Though Renault's CEO, Luca de Meo, acknowledged at a presentation that Tesla remains a "challenge in the short term," he said his company will not engage in a price war on electric vehicles.

"We don't want to do what we did in the past, we want to sell our cars, we don't want to give away our cars," Renault's head of engineering, Gilles Le Borgne, said to journalists and analysts at the same event.