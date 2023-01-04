 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MG 4 EV to make its first India appearance at Auto Expo 2023

Jan 04, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The MG 4 has been on sale internationally since the middle of 2022 and is still being evaluated for the Indian market. Expected to be the showstopper in the MG stall at the Auto Expo, the MG 4’s hatchback stance is only betrayed by its ZS EV rivaling size.

British manufacturer Morris Garages will be making its second appearance at this year’s Auto Expo. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, MG is expected to showcase at least two new electric vehicles. While one of these is going to be the MG Air, the second one, MG 4, will be the company’s showstopper. A mid-sized hatchback complete with an electric powertrain, the MG 4 was unveiled only last July and has been on sale in European markets, rivalling the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia Niro EV. In India, there is other competition.

Design

Despite the MG 4 being a hatchback, what you should know is that it is almost as large as the ZS EV currently on sale here. Its dimensions measure 4,287 mm (length), 1,836 mm (width) and 1,506 (height). This means that the ZS EV is only 36 mm longer than the 4. Also, at 2,705 mm, the wheelbase is longer than the ZS EV’s 2,585 mm by 120 mm. This is mainly because the MG 4 is a born electric vehicle built on the modular scalable platform developed by the parent company SAIC Motor. What this means is that the battery forms an integral part of the platform and allows the front wheels to be pushed further ahead into the bonnet than in traditional ICE and ICE-turned-EV cars.

Turning our heads back to the design, however, we see that hatchback styling is prevalent across the car. Viewed from the side, the nose is fairly stubby and downward sloping; sharp lines adorn the front, but don’t quite make their way right to the back. And the roof ever so slightly slopes backwards, extending into a roof spoiler allowing for a sportier look. Sleek, angular headlamps dominate the front fascia of the MG 4 and the lack of a front grille further underlines its electric intention. The bonnet is characterised by sculpted lines, two of which form sort of eyebrows over the headlamp clusters. Lower down, the bumper features a large air dam flanked by LED lighting elements that also form part of the side air intake housing. At the rear, a full-width tail light assembly is the most prominent thanks to its angular design.

Interiors

On the inside, you get to see a fairly minimalist design. The dash is a single black colour with a chrome strip that runs along the width. The air-con vents, too, have been incorporated into this chrome strip, allowing for a seamless design. The centre houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while a 7-inch digital display stands behind the dash. The centre console is probably the only thing that sticks out here and in quite the literal sense. It floats, protruding from the dash and features a rotary gear selector as well as a wireless charging pad. The upholstery is minimal again with an all-black theme but can be optioned for a two-tone leather with a cloth insert theme.