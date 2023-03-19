 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its fastest growing market in 2023

Mar 19, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its fastest growing market globally, maintaining the feat that it had achieved last year as well, according to a senior company official.

Mercedes-Benz India, which had planned to launch ten new products this year, is delaying some of the launches, pushing it to the second and third quarters of 2023 (calender year) due to supply chain constraints with an aim to avoid further increasing the waiting period of its products.

"I still see India to be shining among all the other countries. When we see our global reports the growth is still there in India even in the first two months of the year. (It is) too early to call for the full year but if I have to go by the first two months results, it is quite strong and positive compared to many other markets across the world," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI.

He was responding to a query on whether India can continue to be the company's fastest growing market globally. Mercedes-Benz India posted a 41 per cent growth with a record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units as compared to 11,242 units sold in 2021. Its previous best sales was achieved in 2018 at 15,583 units.