Maruti Suzuki Swift's new variant launched with S-CNG Technology

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on August 12 launched the S-CNG variant of its hatchback Swift. The new variant is powered by the advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the new Swift S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW (77.49PS) at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 98.5 N.m at 4300 rpm.

The new model also offers fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg, making it India’s most powerful CNG hatchback and the most fuel-efficient CNG premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG's range of vehicles are conceptualized, designed, and developed after rigorous testing and are factory-fitted to deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. With over 26 lakh cumulative sales since its launch, Swift has created a cult fan following.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market."

The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings. The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure.

The Swift S-CNG comes in two variants - Vxi is priced at 7,77,000/- (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the Zxi is priced at 8,45,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 16,499/-.