Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5 stars in latest Global NCAP crash test

SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra's Scorpio-N became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from July 1, 2022.

As per the crash test report released on December 12, the Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

"The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard however curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. The lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars," the report highlighted.

Moreover, in a press release, Mahindra added that Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment.

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively.

Commenting on this test results for its latest SUV, Velusamy R, President Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Safety is an integral part of our product development process. Achieving best-in-class safety performance for the All-New Scorpio-N is a demonstration of our unique product development approach towards body-on-frame vehicles. Our mission is to make safer SUVs.”

Moreover, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP added, "Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols."

Moneycontrol News

