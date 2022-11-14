 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M gains 0.8% market share in SUVs, aims to bump up capacity

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director-Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra, speaks on the firm's Q2FY23 results.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra (Image Source: M&M)

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for its passenger vehicles and farm equipment.

The auto major reported a net profit of Rs 2,090 crore, up 46 percent from Rs 1,433 crore a year earlier. Total vehicles sold soared 75 percent over the last year to 174,098 units, while it had open bookings for more than 260,000 SUVs.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director-Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra, shared his views on the company's second quarter results.

"Our demand continues to be very strong and robust for our products. We've done very well in the SUV space where we have over the last few quarters been number one in terms of the SUV revenue market share," Jejurikar said.  "We've gained the year-to-date (YTD) October market share of 0.8 percent."

The company is strong in demand and also strong in profit growth. The ED said that looking at the quarter sequentially from FY22Q4, FY23Q1, and FY23Q2, the margins have continued to grow across them. "Which is a function of multiple things including some softening that we are seening the commodity cycle."

However, the quarter under review didn't have the last leg of commodity inflation in the tractor business because it is a reasonably high-margin segment.