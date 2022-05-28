Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model 3: An unconventional but fun comparison

Here’s an unconventional rivalry for you: an executive sedan vs a crossover. While this comparison may be an odd one, there is no denying that when the Model 3 is launched in India, if it isn’t manufactured in the country, the prices will be on par with the latest launch in the Indian EV scene, the Kia EV6.

As we have mentioned in some of our previous articles, the EV6 is one of Kia’s most advanced models with solid range figures and decent power output numbers. But the car (and manufacturer) to beat, as always, remains the Tesla Model 3. Now, we obviously don’t have Tesla here just yet. So, we are just going to use, for comparison sake, the US version. Further, since we know Kia is only bringing the EV6 GT Line and GT Line AWD variants to India, we will compare just these with the Tesla Model 3.

Dimensions

Now, where do we begin? How about we start with the obvious differences? The Kia EV6, as you know is a crossover, hatchback made to look like an SUV. But with the dimensions Kia has endowed the EV6 with, calling it a compact SUV would be more appropriate. The Model 3, on the other hand, is an executive sedan complete with all the splendour afforded to some who want to travel in class rather than style. Either way, the Kia EV6 measures 4,694 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,545 mm in height. The Tesla measures an identical 4,694 mm in length, while it is 1,849 mm wide. However, on the height front, Model 3, at just 1,443 mm, is beaten by the EV6. This should have been obvious considering the type of car, but there you have it.

Performance

Now, we are pitting the EV6’s top-spec GT Line trims against the Tesla, but price-wise the EV6 has US variants which more closely resemble the Tesla Model 3’s entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant. These, however, will most likely be the choices we get when Tesla does finally arrive. Starting with the EV6 GT Line, power comes from a single rear wheel drive electric motor that is capable of producing 225 HP of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The GT Line AWD on the other hand, comes equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle. Combined, these motors churn out 320 HP of maximum power and 605 Nm of peak torque.

Now, Tesla doesn’t give out their power and torque output figures, but what we do have is acceleration times. So, we’ll take a hint from here. The Tesla RWD is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.8 seconds whereas the top-spec Performance variant is capable of the same sprint in just 3.1 seconds. Set this up against the EV6 and the GT Line RWD is capable of a 0-60 time in 7.2 seconds, while the GT Line AWD is capable of 5.1 seconds.

It is worth noting that the EV6 will be getting a GT variant as well. The difference between the GT Line and the GT is that the Line is merely cosmetic features. The GT variant on the other hand, gets a straight up motor upgrade that should be capable of 773 HP of maximum power and 740 Nm of peak torque. Kia says that the EV6 GT will be capable of going from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds. So, this should square up pretty well against the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Whether the GT will make it to India, however, is still to be seen.

Battery, range and charging

On to what gives people the most anxiety! Truthfully, range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past now. With battery and charging technology getting exponentially better by the year, a day when recharging a car is as fast as tanking up with gas is really not that far, and we probably won’t even need to compare this at some stage. For now, however, here are the specs. Both variants of the Kia EV6 get the same 77.4 kWh battery pack. With Kia’s 800 V charging system, these are capable of being charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes when using a 350 kW DC fast charger. Due to the different motors, however, range estimates differ. The GT Line RWD is capable of an EPA-estimated range of 310 miles which translates to 499 km. The GT Line AWD, on the other hand, is capable of 274 miles, according to EPA estimation which translates to 441 km.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD allows for a range of 272 miles or 434 km while the Performance variant promises 315 miles or 507 km, according to EPA estimates. In the US, Tesla has a network of superchargers that claim to charge their batteries with up to 175 miles for every 15 minutes charged, working out to approximately 30 minutes for a full charge. They do have the conventional wall charging mounts as well, which take about seven to eight hours to fully charge the batteries.

Features

Both the Tesla and the EV6 come loaded with cutting edge features, but Tesla probably still has the upper hand thanks to its subscription-based full self-drive capabilities. It is extremely unlikely that this feature will come to India considering our road and driving conditions, but if you are in the US, then that could be what sells you on the Tesla. As for other features, the Kia EV6 comes packed with things like dual 12-inch panoramic connectivity displays, augmented-reality (AR) head-up display, 14-speaker Meridian Premium Audio system, wireless phone charging, surround view monitor, remote parking assist and Kia Connect with navigation.

As for the Tesla, you get an extremely large 15-inch central infotainment system, 14-speaker audio system, front and rear seat heaters, an all-glass roof and everything that is accessible on the big glass screen such as navigation, and climate control. Tesla also allows you to use your smartphone as a key.

Finally…

The Kia EV6 and the Tesla Model 3 are two very different cars. While cabin comfort may be more in a Kia thanks to more headroom, the Tesla excels on the performance front. For now, we do have the Kia EV6 GT Line. And if the GT makes it to the Indian shores, it will be an even better match for the Model 3. On the pricing front, both cars are fairly expensive when they make it to India, thanks to our import duties and the fact that they’ll come via the CBU route. The Kia EV6 in the US starts at an MSRP price of $40,900 (approx. Rs 31.77 lakh at the time of writing) but is more likely to hold a price tag of nearly Rs 60 lakh in the Indian market. The same is said of the Tesla. With a starting purchase price of $46,990 (approx. Rs 36.50 lakh) we could see a price tag of well over Rs 65 lakh.

Tesla has been in the news lately with rumours suggesting the company is not planning to manufacture in India. This comes even as several ministers, including Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, have been reaching out to Tesla chief Elon Musk to begin India operations. For now, we will have to wait and see, but the general consensus is that the Tesla Model 3 is set to arrive in India some time towards the end of the year. The Kia EV6, on the other hand, is all set to launch on June 2. Bookings for the car can be made now for a token amount of Rs 3 lakh.