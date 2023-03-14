Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Technologies to accelerate digital transformation

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced its partnership with tech-solutions company Tata Technologies on March 14 to accelerate digital transformation of Jaguar's industrial operations.

The automobile company said in a release the collaboration will enable it to deliver its luxury vehicles and experiences faster, using advanced digital technologies. The partnership is said to be a key driver of JLR's fully connected, digital industrial strategy.

As a part of the partnership, Tata Technologies will implement cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions.

Also Read: Tata Technologies heads to IPO Street: All you need to know about the company

Moneycontrol News