 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Hyundai India's first rollout from Talegaon plant could be electric SUV, in 2025: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

Earlier this year, Hyundai said it planned to increase its capacity at its Tamil Nadu plant from 760,000 to 820,000 units by June. GM's plant can produce 186,000 units per year, the report added.

Hyundai (Source: Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India may roll out an electrified version of its upcoming micro-SUV, the first car, from General Motor India's Talegaon plant in the beginning of 2025, The Economic Times reported on March 14.

Reportedly, if Hyundai completes the proposed proposed acquisition of the US auto giant’s Talegaon plant, by 2025 its total installed capacity could go up to a million units.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

India's second largest car maker plans to increase its capacity at its Tamil Nadu plant to 820,000 units from 760,000 by June, the report said. GM's plant can produce 186,000 units per year, it added.