Auto Expo opens for visitors: How to reach, book tickets, timings and other details

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is being held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region (NCR).

As many as 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments are showcasing their product portfolios at the event

The ‘Auto Expo-Motor Show’- the biggest Motown jamboree in India, is set to be open for the general public from January 14 to 18. The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is being held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region (NCR).

While the Auto Expo opened for the media on January 11, business visitors could walk in on January 12 and 13. The event was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed by a year due to Covid-related disruptions. The last Auto Expo was held in February at the same venue in 2020.

Highlights  

Key auto manufacturing companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia, MG, BYD and Toyota are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. There will also be a wider display of electric vehicles by traditional players and startups.

There may also be live demonstrations of automotive design and technology, engineering and IT by automobile companies, institutions, universities. Financial institutions and auto insurance companies will also participate in the event.