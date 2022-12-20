 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki to display electric concept and range of SUVs among others

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

The auto giant will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products.

At the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki's pavilion will be divided into four zones.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, will unveil an electric concept SUV, two new SUVs among others at the Auto Expo 2023.

The auto giant will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others, it said in a statement on December 22.

"For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

"Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts," he added.