Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki to display electric concept and range of SUVs among others

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, will unveil an electric concept SUV, two new SUVs among others at the Auto Expo 2023.

The auto giant will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others, it said in a statement on December 22.

"For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

"Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts," he added.

Also Read | SUV tax regime to get streamlined, thanks to clarifications by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman At the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki's pavilion will be divided into four zones: - Sustainability Zone: At the pavilion, this zone will have ‘Sustainability Tree’ where people can post and support sustainable initiatives. - Technology Zone: This zone will captivate the tech savvy visitors as they will experience futuristic technologies like ADAS, V2X, cutting-edge powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using innovative technologies like Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality. - Innovation Zone: This zone will engage with Varun Dhawan fans as they will be able to strike a pose with the superstar’s 3D character for a unique photo opportunity. - Adventure Zone: This specially curated zone will have a ‘Rock Wall Climbing Activity’ to engage adventure enthusiasts while also showcasing customized All GRIP vehicles. - There will also be a Grand SUV amphitheatre that will feature a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki, the company further added.

Moneycontrol News

