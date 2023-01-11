Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils EVX; to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India for EV and battery production

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up all-electric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs, Suzuki will invest Rs 10,000 crore in India in EV and battery production,
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: India’s foray into the EV battery lacks key ingredients, says report
-As the world tries to wean itself off dependence on China for crucial battery materials, India is taking bold steps to position itself as an alternative in the electric vehicle supply chain.
-The government has unveiled incentives of at least $3.4 billion to expedite its lagging adoption of EVs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to reach net zero by 2070.
-The idea is that manufacturing the costliest component — batteries — locally will make the end product more affordable for the mass market and set the country up as a potential exporter, tapping into surging global demand.
Read full story here
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Foreign cars muscle in on India’s EV market at Auto Expo 2023
-The prominence of foreign carmakers at India’s biggest auto show underscores the nation’s slow take up of electric vehicles. Most local manufacturers have been reluctant to switch to EVs because of their high upfront costs, while a lack of public charging points deters buyers. Instead, the electrification push is being led by more affordable scooters and three-wheelers, which are also widely used in delivery fleets.
Read full story here
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates:
Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India for EV and battery production
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Suzuki Motor Company President Toshihiro Suzuki unveils EVX
-Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki announced that EV concept will be a 4x4 equipped EV dubbed the “EVX”
-Maruti CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at Auto Expo said that Electric concept SUV eVX will reach market by 2025
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Timings for business visitors, public
-Business visitors can walk in on January 12 and 13. The general public can visit the show from January 14 to 18 between 10 am and 6 pm. While entry at the venue will be closed an hour before the closing time, entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before the closing time every day
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: How to reach the venue
-The India Expo Mart, which is located at the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway (about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover), is well connected with the NCR and other surrounding areas such as Noida and Gurugram. It is reachable by taxi and other modes of road transportation via the eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway. The venue has a parking capacity for nearly 8,000 vehicles. Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II is the nearest metro station, 10 minutes away from the venue.
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Venue, dates, and other details
-The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), would be held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region from January 11 to 18.
-Venue: India Expo Mart, Near JP Gold Course, Greater Noida. The Auto Component Show-dedicated to auto component industry to be held concurrently at Pragati Maidan, Delhi
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki launches concept electric SUV 'eVX'; ushers new era of future EVs in India
-Concept Electric SUV eVX reveals Maruti Suzuki’s bold plan towards electric mobility in India
-Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up allelectric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates:
Maruti, Tata among top manufacturers to launch EVs today
-Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and MG are bringing something new to the expo, be it facelifts, new cars, concepts, or electric vehicles (EV).
-Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, MG4, MG5, BYD Seal, and Tata Punch EV lined up for debut on January 11. CheckTop six EVs lined up for debut at the event
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Biggest Motown jamboree back in India after three years
-The ‘Auto Expo-Motor Show’, the biggest Motown jamboree in India, is back after three years, including one year break due to the pandemic.
-The event was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19-related disruptions. The last Auto Show was held in February in 2020.
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Auto Expo 2023 today on January 11, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!