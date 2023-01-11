Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils EVX; to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India for EV and battery production

January 11, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: India’s foray into the EV battery lacks key ingredients, says report





-As the world tries to wean itself off dependence on China for crucial battery materials, India is taking bold steps to position itself as an alternative in the electric vehicle supply chain.



-The government has unveiled incentives of at least $3.4 billion to expedite its lagging adoption of EVs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to reach net zero by 2070.



-The idea is that manufacturing the costliest component — batteries — locally will make the end product more affordable for the mass market and set the country up as a potential exporter, tapping into surging global demand.



Read full story here