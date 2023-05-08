Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Bengaluru

English
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency.

    PTI
    May 08, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a road-show in Vijayanagar Assembly segment here, as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

    She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency.

    Vadra has addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days.

    Today is the last day of the campaign. Counting of votes is on May 13.

