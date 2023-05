May 10, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

- The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts 91-106 seats for the Congress, 94-117 for the BJP and 14-24 for the JD(S).

- The Zee News-Matrize surveypredicts 103-118 seats for the Congress, 79-94 for the BJP and 25-33 for the JD(S).

- TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat survey says Congress likely to win 99-109 seats, BJP 88-98 and JD(S) 21-26.

- The Republic TV-P-Marq survey predicts 94-108 seats for the Congress, 85-100 for the BJP, and 24-32 for the JD(S).

- News Nation-CGS poll predicts a majority for the BJP at 114 seats, whereas, the Congress, it said, is likely to win 86 constituencies and the JD(S) 21.